Connecticut to share information with voter fraud commission

Connecticut's secretary of the state says her office plans to comply in part with a request for voter information from President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election. Denise Merrill says in the spirit of transparency the state will share publicly-available information with the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

