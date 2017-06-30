Connecticut opposes Trump's panel on ...

Connecticut opposes Trump's panel on election fraud

23 hrs ago

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill on Monday said she does not intend to provide state voter information to a new presidential commission until she gets a number of assurances to protect the data, including personal information about individual voters. less Secretary of the State Denise Merrill on Monday said she does not intend to provide state voter information to a new presidential commission until she gets a number of assurances to protect the data, including ... more President Donald Trump who believes millions of votes were cast illegally in the 2016 presidential election, in which he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million, has set up a commission, which Connecticut's top elections official is resisting.

