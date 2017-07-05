Connecticut Insurers: Homes Must Fall...

Connecticut Insurers: Homes Must Fall Down to be Eligible for Coverage

Connecticut residents whose home foundations are crumbling are facing a perplexing problem with their insurance policies: The damage won't be covered unless their homes collapse. More than two dozen insurance companies being sued in federal court by 40 homeowners recently filed court documents asking a judge to dismiss the class-action lawsuit for a variety of reasons, including that the plaintiffs are only covered if their houses fall down.

