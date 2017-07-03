As Connecticut Loses Big Firms, Small Businesses Stay Put

When Charles Pugliese started the small hardware manufacturer Sperry Automatics in 1964, he could easily pluck business from the brass mills and other factories in the Naugatuck Valley. "We would just go down the street and pick up all kinds of orders, work with people locally," said Pugilese from his behind his desk in Naugatuck, surrounded by small metal parts made in the factory.

