Woman who lied about cancer to avoid prison faces sentencing
A Connecticut woman who admitted lying about having cancer to avoid reporting to prison on a fraud conviction is facing sentencing. Thirty-seven-year-old Aliyah Davis, of East Windsor, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in federal court in New Haven.
