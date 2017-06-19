Which industries yield the most milli...

Which industries yield the most millionaires in America?

Saturday

Forbes released its annual list of the richest people in America, and found that two industries yield the most millionaires and billionaires than any other. Despite reports of stores like Sears and JC Penney struggling, fashion and retail is tied with finance and investment for the leading industry in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

