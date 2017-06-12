West Chester United to host Soccer Ni...

West Chester United to host Soccer Night in PA for Sandy Hook on June 27

West Chester United will play host to a charity event featuring the Philadelphia Union 's USL and PDL affiliates Bethlehem Steel FC and Reading United on Tuesday, June 27. Connecticut amateur club Newtown Pride FC will also participate in the event, being billed as "Soccer Night in PA for Sandy Hook." Proceeds will go to Newtown Youth and Family Services, which organizes peer-to-peer mentoring groups in the Connecticut community still recovering from the tragic school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.

Chicago, IL

