Wayback Burgers in Connecticut to giv...

Wayback Burgers in Connecticut to give away free milkshakes

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

A chain restaurant with locations in Hamden, Derby, Middletown and Torrington will be giving away free milkshakes Wednesday as part of its annual Free Shake Day. Starting at 10:30 a.m., local Wayback Burgers locations will give away one free milkshake per customer at all participating locations while supplies last, according to a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei... Jun 10 BPT 1
Places to go hang out and chill on a date. Jun 8 Kmfood 1
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May '17 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC