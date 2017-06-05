US businessman pleads guilty to expor...

US businessman pleads guilty to exporting prohibited items to Pakistan

Washington, June 5 A US businessman has pleaded guilty to exporting products without a licence to atomic and space agencies in Pakistan, in violation of US federal laws. Imran Khan, 43, faces up to 20 years in prison.

