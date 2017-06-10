UConn cyclists head on coast-to-coast trip for charity
Two UConn medical students are bicycling across the country this summer in what has become an annual event to raise money for charity. This year, the team will be raising money for "An Apple a Day," a public health project to improve nutrition in Connecticut schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC