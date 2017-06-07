Two Men Arrested for Use and Possession of Fraudulent Credit Cards
Milford Police arrested two young men on June 6 after receiving a report of their attempted use of fraudulent credit cards at the Connecticut Post Mall. Keyshaun Clark, 19, and Paul Latham, 21, held several credit cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
