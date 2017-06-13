Tractor-trailer fire closes I-84 east...

Tractor-trailer fire closes I-84 east in Waterbury

13 hrs ago

Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Waterbury after a crash involving a tractor trailer that set the truck on fire. Craig C. sent in a photo to News 8 via Report-It showing the flames and thick black smoke coming from the truck.

