Tasks lie ahead for tribal casino after legislation passes

The tribes that run Connecticut's two casinos have won the long-sought approval of the General Assembly to run a third one, but there are still major tasks ahead as they seek to fend off competition from Springfield, Massachusetts. Federal and local authorizations are needed before the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes can begin transforming a former movie theater complex in East Windsor into a $300 million satellite casino, which will be 25 minutes away from the $950 million MGM Resorts casino, opening in late 2018.

