Survey: Connecticut Businesses Remain Cautious
Nearly half, or 47 percent, of business leaders polled last quarter expected conditions to remain stable over the next three months, according to the CBIA/Farmington Bank 1st Quarter Economic and Credit Availability Survey. That's up from 39 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.
