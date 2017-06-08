State Agrees On New Trial For Convict...

State Agrees On New Trial For Convicted Murderer Swinton, Once A Suspected Serial Killer

The Hartford Courant

The state has decided not to oppose a petition granting Alfred Swinton, a man authorities once suspected was a serial killer, a new trial on charges he murdered a Hartford woman in 1991. Swinton, 68, will appear in Superior Court Thursday where his attorneys are expected to argue before Judge Julia Dewey that he should be released from prison on a bond while the state decides whether to retry him in the 1991 killing of Carla Terry.

