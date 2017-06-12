Stamford leads Connecticut big cities...

Stamford leads Connecticut big cities in 2016 employment

23 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Stamford recorded a 4.2 percent unemployment rate in 2016, the lowest rate among Connecticut's five most-populous cities.

Chicago, IL

