Stamford dog licenses drop to 15 percent
Number of licenses issued 2015-16: 2,400 Percentage of dogs licensed: 67 Sources: Connecticut Open Data; American Veterinary Medical Association Pet Ownership calculator Number of licenses issued 2015-16: 2,400 Percentage of dogs licensed: 67 Sources: Connecticut Open Data; American Veterinary Medical Association Pet Ownership calculator In this sense, Stamford is not unusual. The state Department of Agriculture estimates 75 percent of Connecticut canines are not in compliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC