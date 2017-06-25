Shoppers head for stores at the Westf...

Shoppers head for stores at the Westfield Trumbull Mall on Nov. 25, 2016.

Population growth in Connecticut and Fairfield County is sluggish, but some communities - Stamford, Shelton and Danbury - are enjoying a growth spurt, the latest U.S. Census figures show. Danbury's population of 84,922 people posted the fastest growth, gaining 335 residents between 2015 and 2016, and growing by 5.1 percent since 2010.

Chicago, IL

