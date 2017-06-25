Shared Solar Struggles In Connecticut
It could produce 2,580 full-time jobs during construction and $374 million in local economic benefits for the state, according to a new report, but the idea of shared solar hasn't gotten off the ground in Connecticut. A new report by Vote Solar, an advocacy group for community or shared solar, found that these types of projects, which require installing solar panels on several acres of land, would not only promote equal access to clean energy, but also jobs and millions in tax revenue.
