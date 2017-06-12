Sen. Murphy On DC Shooting: 'We Are All Pulling For You'
Connecticut's delegation to Washington was quick to react and express shock and support after a congressman from Louisiana and others were shot at baseball practice Wednesday morning outside Washington, D.C. "Oh my god," U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said via Twitter just minutes after news of the shooting broke about the shooting, which occurred just after 7 a.m. "We are all pulling for you @SteveScalise. My heart is with you, the Capitol Police, and everyone who was on the scene," Murphy Tweeted a bit later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC