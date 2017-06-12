Sen. Murphy On DC Shooting: 'We Are A...

Sen. Murphy On DC Shooting: 'We Are All Pulling For You'

Connecticut's delegation to Washington was quick to react and express shock and support after a congressman from Louisiana and others were shot at baseball practice Wednesday morning outside Washington, D.C. "Oh my god," U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said via Twitter just minutes after news of the shooting broke about the shooting, which occurred just after 7 a.m. "We are all pulling for you @SteveScalise. My heart is with you, the Capitol Police, and everyone who was on the scene," Murphy Tweeted a bit later.

