Scott Bates of Stonington decides not to run for governor

Stonington - Democrat Scott Bates, who chairs the Connecticut Port Authority and serves as deputy secretary of the state, has announced he will not seek his party's nomination to run for governor next year. In April, Bates said he was considering seeking the nomination after being approached by a group of municipal leaders from southeastern Connecticut who asked him to run following Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's announcement that he would not seek a third term.

