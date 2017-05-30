Scott Bates of Stonington decides not to run for governor
Stonington - Democrat Scott Bates, who chairs the Connecticut Port Authority and serves as deputy secretary of the state, has announced he will not seek his party's nomination to run for governor next year. In April, Bates said he was considering seeking the nomination after being approached by a group of municipal leaders from southeastern Connecticut who asked him to run following Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's announcement that he would not seek a third term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr '17
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC