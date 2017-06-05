Report: Troopers justified in fatal 2015 shooting in Old Saybrook
In this file photo, tactical members of the Connecticut State Police prepare to force entry into the room of an armed gunman at the Econo Lodge at 1750 Boston Post Road, after gun shots were fired in the room Oct. 10, 2015, in Old Saybrook. Old Saybrook - The two state police troopers who in October 2015 shot at and ultimately killed a 31-year-old man accused of committing four bank robberies were justified in their use of force, according to a report released Friday .
