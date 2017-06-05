Report: Troopers justified in fatal 2...

Report: Troopers justified in fatal 2015 shooting in Old Saybrook

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Day

In this file photo, tactical members of the Connecticut State Police prepare to force entry into the room of an armed gunman at the Econo Lodge at 1750 Boston Post Road, after gun shots were fired in the room Oct. 10, 2015, in Old Saybrook. Old Saybrook - The two state police troopers who in October 2015 shot at and ultimately killed a 31-year-old man accused of committing four bank robberies were justified in their use of force, according to a report released Friday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei... 1 hr BPT 1
Places to go hang out and chill on a date. Thu Kmfood 1
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May 14 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC