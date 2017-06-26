Report: Cop justified in fatal shooti...

Report: Cop justified in fatal shooting of Connecticut man

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

An investigative report says a Connecticut police officer was justified in fatally shooting a 43-year-old man who was holding what turned out to be a pellet gun. Farmington Officer Kyle Mortenson shot Gregory Bendas on Dec. 12, 2013 after responding to a report of a domestic dispute between a man and his stepfather.

