Reminder: Route 7 Closed For Weekend Near Ridgefield-Wilton Border
Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Route 7 will be closed from the intersection of Route 7 and Route 35 to the intersection of Route 7 and Route 102. This closure will continue until 6 a.m. on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC