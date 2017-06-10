Prosecutor: Connecticut lawyer's death not a homicide
Representatives from various NAACP branches in Southwest Connecticut hold a press conference held on the Redding Green next to the police department in Redding, Conn., on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2015. The NAACP held the conference to announce their plans to investigate the April 2014 death of Redding resident Gugsa Abraham "Abe" Dabela, which was ruled a suicide by the police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr '17
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC