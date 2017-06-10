Prosecutor: Connecticut lawyer's death not a homicide

Representatives from various NAACP branches in Southwest Connecticut hold a press conference held on the Redding Green next to the police department in Redding, Conn., on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2015. The NAACP held the conference to announce their plans to investigate the April 2014 death of Redding resident Gugsa Abraham "Abe" Dabela, which was ruled a suicide by the police.

