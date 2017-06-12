Popular Funk Band Makes Connecticut H...

Popular Funk Band Makes Connecticut Homecoming In Fairfield

Deep Banana Blackout, one of Connecticut's favorite funk bands, will have a homecoming of sorts June 16, when it takes the stage at Fairfield Theatre Company's The Warehouse. The group, which features a full horn section and a soulful groove, has played several sold-out shows at FTC's smaller Stage One, but this will be their debut at the much-larger Warehouse.

