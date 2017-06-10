Police investigating reported theft f...

Police investigating reported theft from Sandy Hook mural

Yesterday

Police in Connecticut say a missing wooden butterfly that represents one of the 26 victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on a mural is being investigated as a theft. Police say it's unclear when the butterfly reported missing Monday was taken from the memorial at the Southington park.

