Patrons frequent the Westport Farmers...

Patrons frequent the Westport Farmers Market on May 25 despite heavy rain.

A popular town tradition since its inception in June 2006, the Westport Farmers Market is in full swing, drawing crowds even in the pouring rain. Every Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Imperial Avenue market offers fresh, local produce from area farmers and restaurants, including a chef demonstration each week.

Chicago, IL

