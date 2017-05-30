Partisan Bickering Marks Last Few Days of Session

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter accused their Republican colleagues of playing politics Friday and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides returned the favor as the General Assembly heads into the last few days of the legislative session. With a $5.1 billion budget deficit hanging around their necks, lawmakers and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy gave themselves until the end of June to reach a compromise.

