Partisan Bickering Marks Last Few Days of Session
House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter accused their Republican colleagues of playing politics Friday and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides returned the favor as the General Assembly heads into the last few days of the legislative session. With a $5.1 billion budget deficit hanging around their necks, lawmakers and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy gave themselves until the end of June to reach a compromise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr '17
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC