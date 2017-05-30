Partisan Bickering Marks Last Few Day...

Partisan Bickering Marks Last Few Days of Session

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter accused their Republican colleagues of playing politics Friday and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides returned the favor as the General Assembly heads into the last few days of the legislative session. With a $5.1 billion budget deficit hanging around their necks, lawmakers and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy gave themselves until the end of June to reach a compromise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May 14 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May 7 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr '17 Again 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC