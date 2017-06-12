PA man sentenced to 19 years for Fairfield robbery
A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to an additional 19 years in prison for a kidnapping and theft of about $3 million worth of merchandise from a Connecticut jewelry store. Timothy Forbes , of Allentown, had previously pleaded guilty for his role in the April 2013 heist.
