Officials question license of school ...

Officials question license of school in sexual abuse case

19 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A Jewish boarding school's licensing is under scrutiny by Connecticut officials after the school was ordered to pay $20 million in a lawsuit accusing its founding rabbi of sexually abusing a student. Officials say the school - Yeshiva of New Haven - apparently has been operating without the proper state credentials for several years.

