Officials question license of school in sexual abuse case
A Jewish boarding school's licensing is under scrutiny by Connecticut officials after the school was ordered to pay $20 million in a lawsuit accusing its founding rabbi of sexually abusing a student. Officials say the school - Yeshiva of New Haven - apparently has been operating without the proper state credentials for several years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Thu
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC