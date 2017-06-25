Nurse accused in death of Eastern Connecticut student loses...

Nurse accused in death of Eastern Con...

A licensed practical nurse from Ansonia who is accused of murdering an Eastern Connecticut State University student has lost his nursing license in an unrelated case involving a fight he had with a visitor in a patient's home. The Board of Examiners for Nursing voted Wednesday to revoke the license of Jermaine V. Richards , 34, after holding a hearing.

