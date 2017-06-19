No West Nile yet - but it's still early
This is one of the traps the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station uses to trap mosquitoes. The state began trapping mosquitoes at the beginning of June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, transgender son write book about coping
|18 hr
|Gremlin
|3
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC