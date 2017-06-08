Next to Normal, the Invisible Hand Top 2017 Connecticut Theater Critics Circle Award Nominations

TheaterWorks' production of the musical "Next to Normal" led the nominations for the 27th annual Connecticut Critics Circle Awards event to be held Monday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart University's Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts in Fairfield. The show received a total of 10 nominations, including best musical.

