Newtown High School graduation 2017
Graduate Elizabeth Chamiec-Case gets a hug from her sister Linda Chamiec-Case and cousin Anna Chamiec, left, before the 2017 Commencement Exercises of Newtown High School, on Tuesday afternoon, June 13, 2017, at the O'Neill Center, Western Connecticut State University, Danbury, Conn. less Graduate Elizabeth Chamiec-Case gets a hug from her sister Linda Chamiec-Case and cousin Anna Chamiec, left, before the 2017 Commencement Exercises of Newtown High School, on Tuesday afternoon, June 13, 2017, ... more Tom Long shows off his Grad glasses during the the 2017 Commencement Exercises of Newtown High School, on Tuesday afternoon, June 13, 2017, at the O'Neill Center, Western Connecticut State University, Danbury, Conn.
