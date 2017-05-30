More than 200 art, history museums gear for CT Open House Day
Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington offers buy one, get one ticket free during Connecticut Open House Day Saturday, June 10. Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington offers buy one, get one ticket free during Connecticut Open House Day Saturday, June 10. In an effort to build awareness of the state's extraordinary collection of art and history museums, the 13th annual Connecticut Open House Day will take place on Saturday, June 10. Participating will be more than 200 organizations and attractions around the state, including members of the much-lauded Connecticut Art Trail; discounts, free admission, special offers, activities and other enticements will be offered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr '17
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC