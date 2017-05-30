Milford police to train at Connecticu...

Milford police to train at Connecticut Post Mall

Don't be alarmed if you see a large police presence in the Connecticut Post Mall parking lot on Sunday, officers are simply preparing for a training exercise. Starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, five special response teams from surrounding areas will be doing tactical training at the mall located at 1201 Boston Post Road, according to a press release from the Milford Police Department .

