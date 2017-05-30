Miles for Meals 5K benefits Connectic...

Miles for Meals 5K benefits Connecticut Food Bank

20 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Darien's Colleen Morris and daughter, 6-year-old Quinn, pass under the starting line at the second annual Miles For Meals 5K presented by the Connecticut Food Bank on Sunday, June 4, at Veterans Memorial Park in Norwalk. less Darien's Colleen Morris and daughter, 6-year-old Quinn, pass under the starting line at the second annual Miles For Meals 5K presented by the Connecticut Food Bank on Sunday, June 4, at Veterans Memorial Park ... more Emelio Reyes, first over the finish line in his class, at the second annual Miles For Meals 5K presented by the Connecticut Food Bank on Sunday, June 4, at Veterans Memorial Park in Norwalk.

Chicago, IL

