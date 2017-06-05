Migraines accepted for medical mariju...

Migraines accepted for medical marijuana program

15 hrs ago Read more: News Times

There are over 18,000 patients enrolled in Connecticut's medical marijuana program. The program's board of physicians this week recommended including patients with chronic migraine headaches.

