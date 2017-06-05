Migraines accepted for medical marijuana program
There are over 18,000 patients enrolled in Connecticut's medical marijuana program. The program's board of physicians this week recommended including patients with chronic migraine headaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|20 hr
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC