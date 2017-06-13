MGM Resorts' high-stakes bet isn't paying off
When you gamble, you need to be prepared to lose. Unfortunately for MGM Resorts, its failed casino bet made it the biggest corporate loser to emerge from Connecticut's 2017 legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC