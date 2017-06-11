Merrill plans to reintroduce early voting proposal next year
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says she plans to reintroduce legislation next year that could lead to early voting in Connecticut. The Democrat says she's disappointed the Senate did not pass a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have asked voters whether they want to allow people to cast their ballots before Election Day .
