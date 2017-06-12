Meet and Greet with EARS held at Griffin Hospital

Visiting with her dog Melinda, Carol Zolovchik, of Ansonia, grabs some pamphlets during a meet-and-greet with the Connecticut Emergency Animal Response Service at the hospital in Derby, Conn., on Saturday June 17, 2017. EARS is a team of volunteer first responders trained for rapid-response to "all-hazard" animal emergencies within Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.