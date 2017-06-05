Medical Marijuana For Migraines Moves Closer To Reality In Connecticut
Connecticut patients who suffer from intractable migraines may soon have a new remedy available to them - and it would be legal - if the state legislature approves. The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection will now seek to add to the afflictions "through the regulation process," the state said.
