Medical Marijuana For Migraines Moves Closer To Reality In Connecticut

Connecticut patients who suffer from intractable migraines may soon have a new remedy available to them - and it would be legal - if the state legislature approves. The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection will now seek to add to the afflictions "through the regulation process," the state said.

