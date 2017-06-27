Malloy offers 'draconian' budget alternative
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who began informal negotiations with state unions last November in attempt to extract concessions, succeeded over the weekend in finalizing tentative givebacks totaling $1.7-billion for the two-year budget schedule to start on Saturday. Rank-and-file state workers still have to vote on the deal, supported by union leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, transgender son write book about coping
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|3
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC