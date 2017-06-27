Malloy asks House leaders to accept 'mini-budget'
In a final attempt to avoid the drastic reductions required if there is no legislative action by July 1, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on Wednesday asked House leaders to cobble together a bipartisan coalition that would accept a so-called mini-budget, with revenue increases to get through the next few months. "As leaders of the House of Representatives , you could each commit to bringing a proportionate number of your member necessary to pass this measures," Malloy wrote to House Minority Leader Themis Klarides and Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz.
