Malloy asks House leaders to accept 'mini-budget'

In a final attempt to avoid the drastic reductions required if there is no legislative action by July 1, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on Wednesday asked House leaders to cobble together a bipartisan coalition that would accept a so-called mini-budget, with revenue increases to get through the next few months. "As leaders of the House of Representatives , you could each commit to bringing a proportionate number of your member necessary to pass this measures," Malloy wrote to House Minority Leader Themis Klarides and Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz.

