Lorde, Farruko Coming To Connecticut ...

Lorde, Farruko Coming To Connecticut Casinos

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CTNow.com

Lorde's 2018 North American Tour arrives at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com Lucinda Williams heads to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m., followed by the Rippingtons on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.; and Mary Chapin Carpenter on Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m., followed by the Subdudes on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. infinityhall.com Farruko performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m., followed by Prince Royce on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.; Best of the 90's , featuring Bobby Brown , Tone Loc , Mark Morrison , Crystal Waters , DJ Kook and Robin S , on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.; and Daddy Yankee on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother, transgender son write book about coping Tue Gremlin 3
News When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei... Jun 10 BPT 1
Places to go hang out and chill on a date. Jun 8 Kmfood 1
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May '17 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC