Left to right, Melina Giantomidis, IBA Coastal Ranger, Helena Ives, field technician for the Audubon Alliance for Coastal Water Birds, and Genevieve Nuttall, Osprey Nation Coordinator, are photographed at The Connecticut Audubon Society Coastal Center at Milford Point in Milford. less Left to right, Melina Giantomidis, IBA Coastal Ranger, Helena Ives, field technician for the Audubon Alliance for Coastal Water Birds, and Genevieve Nuttall, Osprey Nation Coordinator, are photographed at The ... more MILFORD - More than 250 volunteers across Connecticut are reporting to Genevieve Nuttall every week about the activity of osprey in 330 nests, so she knows there are 118 osprey chicks that have already hatched.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.