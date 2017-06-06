Lebanon Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Conduct
State police are investigating a teacher in Lebanon after accusations that she acted inappropriately with students at an out of school celebration. A teacher in the Lebanon Public School district is under investigation, concerning allegations of "inappropriate conduct", according to the Connecticut State Police.
