Ken Dixon: Gov. Scott - Fix your own problems in Florida

So what's it taking to keep you in Connecticut, where so many people are screaming "the sky is falling" that I'm surprised we're not walking around wearing motorcycle helmets? I mean, what's your head worth, Chicken Little? It says a lot about the nation's economy when Florida Gov. Rick Scott will personally visit your over-mortgaged home in your over-taxed town, to persuade you to follow him home, where the palmetto bugs are as big as crows. Yeah, palmetto bugs are still just American cockroaches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.