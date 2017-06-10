Just For Laughs: New Comedy Club Brings Top Stand-Ups To Fairfield
After tickets sold out for its first two weeks, the newly opened Fairfield Comedy Club just announced it will present not one, but two shows each Saturday night. Located at the recently renovated Fairfield Circle Inn, 417 Post Road, the club is bringing Connecticut and New York standups - many who've appeared on late night talk shows, HBO and Comedy Central - to its stage.
